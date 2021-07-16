Vols Liam Spence signs with Chicago Cubs

Viriginia’s Zach Gelof (18) slides to second against Tennessee infielder Liam Spence (4) in the seventh inning during a baseball game in the College World Series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Vols infielder Liam Spence may not have to travel too far to begin his professional baseball career. The Chicago Cubs on Friday announced they had signed the All-SEC first team selection from Geelong, Australia.

The Cubs drafted Spence in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball draft. He is one of nine players the Cubs have signed so far out of their draft class. Spence was an integral part of the Tennessee baseball team making it to the College World Series this year for the first time since 2005, ultimately finishing with a 50-18 record.

Spence started in 64 of 65 games played in this season and batted .336 with 48 RBIs and committed just four errors in the field. The team has not made an announcement on where he will be designated to play, but Spence could end up down Interstate 40 in Kodak with the Cub’s Double A affiliate Tennessee Smokies soon.

The Cubs also have affiliates in Myrtle Beach (Pelicans, Single A-Advanced), South Bend (Cubs, Single A), and Eugene (Emeralds, Single A-Short Season).