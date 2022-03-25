KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols defense was a pleasant surprise in 2021. The biggest issue that needs to improve according to defensive coordinator Tim Banks is third-down defense.

“You know, we obviously took a deep dive into that,” Banks said. “(We) tried to evaluate it from scheme to players to situations. Just making sure we’re putting guys into the best possible positions and making sure we have the right guys to go in there and execute.”

The Vols ranked 103rd in the nation letting teams convert nearly 42% of the time on third down.

“Getting off the ball. Getting to the quarterback,” said Tennessee senior pass rusher Byron Young. “That’s rule number one in third-down defense. Making it easy for the DBs. Making the quarterback uncomfortable. That’s our number one goal.”

Banks believes having a good defense in those situations starts with a good identity.

“You wanna be tough. You wanna be relentless in terms of how hard you play. You wanna be smart. I think those are three components that you are trying to build a defense around.”

The defensive coordinator also explained who came into camp the most motivated. Banks said defensive lineman Elijah Simmons and his newly shaped body.

Tennessee’s next practice will take place Saturday. Offensive coordinator Alex Golesh will meet with the media after practice.