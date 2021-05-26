Vols lose to Alabama, will face Miss. State in third round

HOOVER, Ala. (WATE) — A baserunner interference call in the ninth inning took a walk-off win off the board for the Vols and Alabama came back to win in extra innings 3-2 Wednesday in the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee and Alabama dueled in a low-scoring game all the way to the 11th inning before the Tide took the lead, and put the Vols away.

The Vols will take on Mississippi State at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the third round. The win-or-go-home game will be aired on the SEC Network.

The Crimson Tide will face Florida at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

