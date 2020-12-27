Vols losing OL coach Will Friend to South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee football team has another vacancy on their coaching staff for the 2021 season.

New South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer announced three new assistant coaches on Sunday and one of those is Will Friend.

Friend served on the Vols coaching staff since 2018 and was the offensive line coach.

The Vols are now in search of a new offensive and defense line coach. Tennessee co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh was relieved of his coaching duties back in October following the team’s loss to Kentucky.

