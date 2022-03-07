KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kelsey Pope has been named the Volunteers’ new wide receivers coach, head coach Josh Heupel announced on Monday.

Pope played a key role in the 2021 record-breaking offense, working closely with the wide receivers as an offensive analyst. He replaces Kodi Burns, who took the same role with the New Orleans Saints.

“Kelsey was a natural fit for this role and someone our players trust and have the utmost respect for,” Heupel said in a statement. “He has a clear understanding of what it takes for our wide receivers to be successful in this offense. He knows how to connect with people and cultivate relationships, and he’s going to be a tireless recruiter.”

Pope was the pass game coordinator at Garner-Webb for one season prior to joining the Tennessee staff last season.