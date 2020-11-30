Vols need to find production on offense as No. 6 Florida is coming to town

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt talks with Will Albright (46) before the team’s NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the first time in six weeks the Vols will return to play at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, and offensive production is the key if they want a shot at taking down No. 6 Florida.

The Vols will have to find the checkerboards more often if they want to compete with the Gators.

While the rest of the conference is scoring more points as a whole, the Vols are not. In fact, they’re ranked 11th in the SEC in points per game, scoring just over 20 per matchup.

Florida on the other hand, is averaging 43 points per game. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt says the Vols’ offense needs to start playing more mistake-free football.

“We want to score every possession. I think we’ve talked about this over and over, we’ve had turnovers, we’ve had penalties, lack of execution. I can assure you, David it’s not our plan to go out there and score 17 points. We want to score as many as we can.” Jeremy Pruitt

The SEC East rivals will be kicking off at 3:30 p.m.