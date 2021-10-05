KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — “If you prepare like a winner, you win, generally. If you prepare like a loser, you lose,” offensive coordinator Alex Golesh said Tuesday following the Vols’ win against Mizzou.

Golesh praised Tennessee’s for-sure starter moving forward at quarterback, Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker. Hooker has been one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the country.

He’s completed nearly 69% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and one interception along with bringing an extra element in the run game.

“I think he brings a spark in the way he plays, everyone else around him sees that and they feed off of him,” Golesh said of Hooker. “He is a certifiable dude in terms of toughness, he runs the ball extremely hard.”

Offensive lineman Cade Mays added onto the Hendon Hooker hype.

“He’s definitely a tough guy, runs the ball hard, he runs like a running back honestly,” said Mays, the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honoree. “When he gets the ball in his hand he’s not scared to go fight for that first down. He’s not the kind of guy that’s going to step out of bounds. He wants to lay that lick, so definitely a tough guy.”

Golesh also said that a guy like Hooker under center makes the coaches lives easier by consistently making the right decision with the football.