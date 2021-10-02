COLUMBIA, Mo. (WATE) — Josh Heupel’s offense exploded for 677 yards and eight touchdowns as the Vols blew out Mizzou 62-24 on Saturday.

The Josh Heupel offense showed its affectiveness on the Vols’ first drive of the game. Hendon Hooker hit Javonta Payton for a 35-yard touchdown pass to give Tennessee a 7-0 advantage.

Mizzou would get 3 points back when Harrison Mevis drilled a 43-yard field goal to cut the Vols lead to 7-3.

Tiyon Evans exploded on the next two possessions. He first scampered in from 8 yards out for his fourth touchdown of the season. Then, he took a handoff 92-yards to the house. His longest touchdown in a Tennessee uniform made it 21-3 before the end of the first quarter.

Mizzou’s offense continued to struggle. Connor Bazelak threw an interception right into the hands of Jeremy Banks. The linebacker took the interception all the way back to the 1-yard line.

The Vols offense and Evans took over from there. The running back punched in the 1-yard touchdown. His third rushing touchdown of the game made it 28-3.

The Tigers found the end zone for the first time when Tyler Badie beat the Vols to the edge for a 6-yard touchdown. Mizzou cut the Vols lead to 28-10.

UT answered right back. Velus Jones Jr. took a screen pass from Hooker 35-yards for his second touchdown of the season. The Vols led 35-10 at that point.

Tennessee continued to pull away. Evans initially scored for the Vols, but he was ruled down at the one after review. Hooker called his own number on the next play. UT scored a touchdown on its first six possessions.

Mizzou finally stopped Tennessee, but the Vols put three points on the board. Chase McGrath split the uprights from 25-yards out. Tennessee held a 45-10 advantage at the break.

The Vols added 3 more points on their first drive of the second half. McGrath nailed a 27-yard field goal to take a 48-10 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Kris Abrams-Draine scampered 100 yards into the end zone to pull Mizzou back within 31

Tennessee continued to pour it on the Tigers. Hooker found Cedric Tillman for the 24-yard touchdown. Tillman’s second TD catch of the season.

The Vols would force another turnover on Mizzou’s next possession. Jaylen McCollough grabbed an overthrown pass for the pick.

Tennessee didn’t get any points off the turnover. Mizzou found points on its next possession. D’ionte Smith carried it 4 yards to cut the UT lead to 55-24.

Maryville College transfer Marcus Pierce Jr. found the end zone for the first time in his Vols’ career. He scampered 27 yards and into paydirt. The Vols jumped ahead 62-24.

Hooker finished the game 15-of-19 passing for 225 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Tiyon Evans racked up 156 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground. Velus Jones Jr., Cedric Tillman and Javonta Payton each had a touchdown grab.