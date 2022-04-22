KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols offensive lineman James Robinson announced via his Instagram that he will be entering his name into the transfer portal.

“I would like to express my gratitude to coach (Josh) Heupel and his coaching staff for providing me the opportunity to be a student-athlete at Tennessee,” said Robinson via his post.

Robinson has four years of eligibility left. He was part of Tennessee’s 2020 recruiting class. He played in one game in 2021.

“After personal reflection, discussions with my family and many prayers, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with four years of eligibility left,” Robinson said on Instagram.