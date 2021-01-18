Vols offensive lineman Wanya Morris announces transfer to Oklahoma University

From left: Trey Smith and Wanya Morris arrive at the Brenda Lawson Athletic Center ahead of the beginning of Tennessee’s summer workouts. Source: UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Vols offensive lineman Wanya Morris has announced he will transfer to Oklahoma University.

Morris started in seven of 10 games this past season, playing at left tackle for five games and a blocking tight end in the Vols’ “Jumbo Package” in two games.

As a freshman Morris was one of the nation’s top offensive lineman starting at left tackle in 12 of 13 games, earning SEC All-Freshman accolades and True-Freshman All-American honors by 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Georgia native was a five-star recruit and a top 15 prospect nationally out of high school.