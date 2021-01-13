Vols offensive lineman Wanya Morris enters transfer portal

Orange & White Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Still Wanya Morris_1545250654108.jpg.jpg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Another player from the Tennessee football program has entered the transfer portal.

The Vols’ offensive line has taken a big hit after sophomore offensive tackle Wanya Morris has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

A spokesperson with the program confirmed the news.

Morris started in seven of 10 games this past season, playing at left tackle for five games and a blocking tight end in the Vols’ “Jumbo Package” in two games.

As a freshman Morris was one of the nation’s top offensive lineman starting at left tackle in 12 of 13 games, earning SEC All-Freshman accolades and True-Freshman All-American honors by 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Georgia native was a five-star recruit and a top 15 prospect nationally out of high school.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter