Vols offensive lineman Wanya Morris enters transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Another player from the Tennessee football program has entered the transfer portal.

The Vols’ offensive line has taken a big hit after sophomore offensive tackle Wanya Morris has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

A spokesperson with the program confirmed the news.

Morris started in seven of 10 games this past season, playing at left tackle for five games and a blocking tight end in the Vols’ “Jumbo Package” in two games.

As a freshman Morris was one of the nation’s top offensive lineman starting at left tackle in 12 of 13 games, earning SEC All-Freshman accolades and True-Freshman All-American honors by 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Georgia native was a five-star recruit and a top 15 prospect nationally out of high school.