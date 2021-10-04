KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s run game spurred the Vols’ win over Missouri and the SEC office took notice. Offensive lineman Cade Mays and running back Len’Neth Whitehead earned SEC Player of the Week honors Monday.

Mays was named Offensive Lineman of the Week and Whitehead was named co-Freshman of the Week alongside Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter.

Mays and the offensive line created running lanes and kept a clean pocket all day for the Vols’ offense which tallied 683 yards, the most since Oct. 8, 2016 against Texas A&M (684).

“He’s got a great understanding of playing the position,” said coach Josh Heupel of Mays. “I think he’s playing his best football right now.

The Vols’ 458 rushing yards Saturday set a record for most rushing yards in a road game and the most since gaining 513 on the ground against Washington & Lee on Nov. 10, 1951. The 1951 team was coached by Gen. Robert Neyland and was the first in school history to win the undisputed national championship.

Whitehead rushed for 76 yards on nine carries and caught one pass for 10 yards in just his second career SEC game.

Tennessee scored 35 points in the first quarter, the most since scoring 35 against Arkansas on Nov. 11, 2000.

The Vols will take on South Carolina on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.