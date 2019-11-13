Vols OL Trey Smith semifinalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee junior offensive lineman Trey Smith was named as a semifinalists on Wednesday for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. Three finalists will be named for the award Dec. 16. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony on Feb. 18.

“You want find a better representative of … his family and the University of Tennessee,” coach Pruitt said of Smith. “I cannot say enough of the type of person he is. He is what college football is all about.

“I would like to meet the people who are more deserving of this award than Tre Smith.”

Twenty semifinalists were named for the award. Smith is one of only three juniors named as a semifinalist. He has started nine games this season for Tennessee.

A 2017 Freshman All-SEC player, Smith has had to battle blood clots in his lungs while playing the last two seasons. He and the university training staff have developed a plan to allow him to still play football that includes limiting him in practice.

Smith is also a member of the 2018 SEC Community Service Team and a 2019 Wuerffel Trophy nominee. He created a coat drive for the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry and is a member of the 2018 VOLeaders Class, a group of leaders chosen across all sports.