KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua is likely out for the season after suffering an ankle injury, head coach Rick Barnes told reporters Tuesday.

“It is really sad for all of us with Olivier because he has become such a huge part of this program and team,” said Barnes.

Nkamhoua will undergo surgery to repair an ankle injury suffered in the 2nd half of Saturday’s win over South Carolina.

Nkamhoua has started all 22 games for Tennessee this season and was averaging 8.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He is fourth on the team in minutes played behind only Santiago Vescovi, Kennedy Chandler and Josiah-Jordan James.

“Thank you to everyone and all the prayers and the wishes,” Nkamhoua wrote on Twitter. “Time to lock in for the bounce back.”

The No. 18 Vols (16-6, 7-3 SEC), are back on the court on Wednesday night when they travel to Mississippi State (14-8, 5-4). Tip off is set for 9pm.