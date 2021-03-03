Vols Orange & White Game set for April 24

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) celebrates a touchdown against Texas A&M during an NCAA college football game in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee fans will get to see first-year coach Josh Heupel’s offense in action for the first time on April 24 for the Orange & White Game.

Kickoff time and further details about the spring game in accordance with ongoing COVID-19 protocols will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a release.

Spring Ball is almost here.



Get your first look at @CoachJoshHeupel's exciting brand of Tennessee Football at the Chevrolet Orange & White Game, set for April 24. — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) March 3, 2021

Tennessee is scheduled to open spring practice March 23. This season will mark the 100th year of Vols football in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee’s Pro Day will be held March 25.

Tennessee’s 2020-21 season will kick off Saturday, Sept. 4 when they host Bowling Green State University.