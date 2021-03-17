Vols Orange & White Game time set & will air on SEC Network+

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols fans, the Orange & White Game is coming up and Tennessee football has announced its game time and where to watch if you can’t attend.

Game time: 4 p.m., April 24

Where to watch: SEC Network+

Excitement for spring ball is high, however on Wednesday, UT announced all football team activities have been put on pause due to positive COVID-19 cases among the program.

Spring practice was slated to begin March 23, and at this time it is unknown the COVID-19 issues will be changing that start date, or Orange & White Game.