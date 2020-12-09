Vols outlast Colorado for season opening win

Knoxville, Tenn (WATE) – In its first game in 276 days, the 12th-ranked Tennessee basketball team took down Colorado, 56-47 at Thompson Boling Arena Tuesday night.

John Fulkerson and Santiago Vescovi led the way for the Vols with 11 points, while Yves Pons pulled down ten rebounds in the win.

The Vols came out hot starting the game on a 17-2 run and then finished strong on a 17-8 run to lock up the victory.

Tennessee returns to action for a Saturday afternoon clash with Cincinnati. Tipoff from Thompson-Boling Arena is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network Alternate Channel.