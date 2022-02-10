STARKVILLE, Miss. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers (17-6, 8-3 SEC) scored the final six points of the game to ice Mississippi State (14-9, 5-5 SEC) in Wednesday’s 72-63 win in Starkville.

It’s the 6th straight SEC victory for the Volunteers.

The game was tied at 61 with 3:55 to play, the Vols closed out the game on an 11-2 run with a pair of freshmen in Zakai Zeigler and Kennedy Chandler handling the ball.

“The fact that we closed it out, Zakai’s free throws were big,” said Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes. “Those were big minutes for those guys.”

Chandler finished the game with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals. Josiah-Jordan James added 18 points on 7-12 shooting from the field.

“Obviously we’ve been more consistent offensively,” said Barnes. “I think it goes back to accountability and leadership. There is no doubt we have a team that has bought into each other.”

With two minutes remaining in the game, Chandler went down on the court clutching his right leg.

“They yelled cramp right away so we were waiting to see if it went away,” said Barnes.

Chandler returned to the game and helped the Vols seal the victory down the stretch.

Tennessee returns to the court on Saturday when they play host to Vanderbilt, tip-off is set for 6 o’clock.