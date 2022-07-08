KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chase Burns’ electric first season on Rocky Top concludes by being tabbed D1Baseball Freshman of the Year.

Burns is the first pitcher in program history to earn three national award honors in the same season.

The Gallatin, Tennessee, native finished the 2022 season with an 8-2 record and 2.91 ERA. Burns’ eight wins are tied for the fifth-most by a UT freshman. His 103 strikeouts rank third in program history by a freshman.

Burns was also named the NCBWA Freshman National Pitcher of the Year and the Collegiate Baseball National Co-Freshman Player of the Year.