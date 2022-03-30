KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee baseball ace Blade Tidwell returned to the field on Wednesday night in an 11-1 victory over Western Carolina.

Wednesday night he overcame a slow start, giving up back-to-back doubles to start the sixth inning before settling in during a relief appearance. The Loretta, Tennessee, native struck out two of the next three batters and gave up just one run.

Tidwell missed the first 24 games of the year with a shoulder injury that started bothering him when he pitched for Team USA last summer.

“My arm feels great,” Tidwell said. “It’s not the kind of outing I’d like to have had, but it was nice being back out there with my guys again. It was just fun.”

Tidwell didn’t seem to have command of his pitches during the first two betters, missing his spots and leaving the ball out over the plate. After those two mistakes, it was the Tidwell of old.

“I thought he was outstanding,” said Tennessee coach Tony Vitello. “His first two pitches s*****. No disrespect to (Western Carolina infielder Zach) Ketterman. He missed both spots big time and Ketterman put a good swing on it and then after that I thought he was great.”

The Tennessee coaching staff doesn’t have a specific role set up for Tidwell in the near future, but they plan to bring him along slowly.

“Once he’s built up his pitch count, he might be a guy that takes the ball from a guy and finishes it,” Vitello said. “Eventually he could put himself in a conversation where he is a potential starter for us.”

After the game Tidwell looked like a kid in a candy store. He was happy to be back on the field, no matter what is role is in the future.

“It’s just going to be whatever the coach tells me,” Tidwell said.