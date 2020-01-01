Vols play Topgolf in Jacksonville before their showdown against the Hoosiers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WATE) – We are days away from when the Vols take on the Indiana Hoosiers at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville.

Ahead of the game the Vols getting the chance to have a little fun.

Tennessee taking a break from football Tuesday morning, starting New Year’s Eve with a round of Topgolf in Jacksonville. Marquez Callaway and a number of other Vols trying out Topgolf for the first time, doing their best to aim at targets.

“It’s awesome, it’s just good for us to get out here and bond and get closer. We all love each other so it’s a good event to have and just hang out with the boys.” Quarterback JT Shrout

A friendly battle between quarterbacks today. Jarrett Guarantano and Brian Maurer were no match for JT Shrout who grew up playing the game with his dad in California.

It’s always funny watching them play and watching anybody do anything outside of what we normally do. It’s always competitive especially with the receivers. We are all together trying to go at it. I’m missing my turn right now but I’m going to come back and win anyway, it don’t matter. I’m not going to lie, Romel might be the worst player I’ve ever seen and Palmer is right behind him. Wide Receiver Marquez Callaway

No player was more focused on a hole-in-one than offensive lineman Chris Akpor, who had his own station to himself.

It was funny, he had the thing to himself and some would go really far and some would not. Marquez Callaway

After a few cuts, Callaway seemed ready to challenge head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Oh yeah, I know a couple that can take him right now. Maquez Callaway

Tennessee now turns its attention to Indiana and the Gator Bowl.