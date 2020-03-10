Vols Pons named SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Fulkerson gets second-team All-SEC nod

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Vols forward Yves Pons is the first player in team history to win the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award. The Southeastern Conference announced its postseason awards Tuesday.
Pons was joined by fellow junior John Fulkerson in the honors. Fulkerson was named as a second-team All-SEC player.
Pons started all 31 regular-season games for the Vols and tied the school record for blocks with 73 (C.J. Black, 1997-98). The prolific shot blocker ranks 24th in the country with 2.4 blocks per game and had at least one block in all 31 games.
His 2.3 blocks per game during SEC games lead the conference. The native of Fuveau, France, also averaged 10.8 points per game and had a career-high 24 points against Kansas on Jan. 28 for the Vols.
Fulkerson leads the team in rebounds (183), rebounds per game (5.9) and steals (33). He is also tied with senior Jordan Bowden for most points per game (13.7) for the Vols.
First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman, Defensive, Sixth-Man and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches. Ties were not broken.
Tennessee’s next game is Thursday, March 12. The Vols will begin the SEC tournament as the No. 8 seed and face ninth-seeded Alabama. Tipoff is 1 p.m. EDT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
First Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Second Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maik Kotsar, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky
Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State
Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee