Vols Pons named SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Fulkerson gets second-team All-SEC nod

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Vols forward Yves Pons is the first player in team history to win the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award. The Southeastern Conference announced its postseason awards Tuesday.

Pons was joined by fellow junior John Fulkerson in the honors. Fulkerson was named as a second-team All-SEC player.

Pons started all 31 regular-season games for the Vols and tied the school record for blocks with 73 (C.J. Black, 1997-98). The prolific shot blocker ranks 24th in the country with 2.4 blocks per game and had at least one block in all 31 games.

His 2.3 blocks per game during SEC games lead the conference. The native of Fuveau, France, also averaged 10.8 points per game and had a career-high 24 points against Kansas on Jan. 28 for the Vols.

John Fulkerson

Courtesy: UT Sports

Fulkerson leads the team in rebounds (183), rebounds per game (5.9) and steals (33). He is also tied with senior Jordan Bowden for most points per game (13.7) for the Vols.

First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman, Defensive, Sixth-Man and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches. Ties were not broken.

Tennessee’s next game is Thursday, March 12. The Vols will begin the SEC tournament as the No. 8 seed and face ninth-seeded Alabama. Tipoff is 1 p.m. EDT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

First Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky



Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky

Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee