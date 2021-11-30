KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football is now in a holding pattern as they wait for the announcement of their bowl game on December 5.

In the meantime, the team and fans alike can revel in its 7-5 season under first-year coach Josh Heupel. A year that had more questions than answers at the beginning of the year.

With Heupel taking the reigns, the Vols have exceeded all expectations. Now, the players have a little bit of time to rest up and as for the coaches, business is just beginning.

Heupel said, “Our staff will be on the road recruiting, and that kind of becomes the forefront here for the next week or two. We’ll be back next weekend and have a bowl practice or two. For our guys, they’ll have a day or two off during the course of the week, but we’ll get back in the weight room a little bit too.”

He added that when he’s recruiting, the prospects understand that what he’s pitching is true after what’s transpired this season.

If Tennessee wins their bowl game, Heupel would secure the best start as Tennessee’s head coach since Phillip Fulmer went 10-2 in 1993 (Lane Kiffin went 7-5 in 2009 but lost in their bowl game to get to 7-6).