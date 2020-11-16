Vols: Pruitt addresses media after eight assistants declined pay cuts, says it’s a ‘fluid situation’

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt talks with Will Albright (46) before the team’s NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football has been the talk of the town, and not because of another loss or another COVID-19 postponement, but it’s due to a report that eight assistant coaches declined pay cuts requested by the athletic department.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt addressed the report head-on during Monday’s media availability.

Rather than waiting for follow-up questions regarding the reports, Pruitt started the presser by addressing the situation. He confirmed that eight assistants had declined to make voluntary pay cuts.

Pruitt said he did not sit down with any assistant coaches regarding pay cuts, but he was aware they were being asked by the administration to do so. However, he didn’t know the outcome of those conversations.

In recent days, Pruitt has had more conversations with his assistants about salaries and expect the final version of the story to be different.

“I know the men that are in this building, I know where (their) hearts (are) at. I also know the circumstances around decision-making as far as where they want to go in the future. All I can say is this, the final chapter has not been written on that and they will continue to look and see and meet with our administration to see what they can do to supplement the university.” Jeremy Pruitt

Pruitt did not volunteer to reduce his pay, but did opt to not take a raise in 2020.

He and his wife Casey are also planning to give several members of the football staff whose salary was impacted a supplement.

They’re currently in the process of getting the one-time gift cleared with the NCAA.