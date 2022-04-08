KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Vols football commit Nicholaus Iamaleava was seen downtown Friday ahead of this weekend’s spring game. The No. 6 player in the country, and No. 4 quarterback, according to 247Sports committed in March.

The Long Beach, California, quarterback chose the Vols over Alabama, Norte Dame, Ohio State, USC, UCLA and others. He threw for 2,244 yards and 33 touchdowns his junior year and had just one interception. He also ran the ball 32 times for 158 yards and three scores.

Construction at Neyland Stadium prevented Tennessee from hosting its annual Orange and White Game but a morning scrimmage will be shown at 1 p.m. in Humanities Plaza as part of All Vol Weekend on campus. The Tennessee baseball, softball, women’s tennis, and track and field teams will be competing on Rocky Top this weekend.