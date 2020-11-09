Vols QB Guarantano considered ‘day-to-day’ following head injury against Arkansas

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) warms up before a game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols lost to Arkansas this past weekend, making it their fourth straight loss of the season. The big questions: What’s the latest on Jarrett Guarantano, and who will play quarterback against Texas A&M on Saturday?

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt said the fifth-year senior is considered day-to-day after sustaining a head injury in the third quarter against Arkansas.

If Guarantano isn’t cleared to play against A&M, Pruitt says they will work the other guys throughout the week, and work a game plan that fits all of those guys.

The Vols outscored the Razorbacks 13 to 0 in the first half, then things took quite a turn as the second half began, and Guarantano was ruled out for the game after a head injury.

With Guarantano out, and Brian Maurer being thrown in the game to replace him, the offense looked lost against the Razorbacks. Something to note, Maurer didn’t complete any of his four pass attempts, throwing one into coverage and two more of those passes away.

That’s when the Vols handed the reins to freshman Harrison Bailey. The Vols failed to score in the second half and lost the game 24 to 13.

Quarterback development is starting to be questioned by fans lately, and Pruitt was on the defensive when asked about his signal callers’ progression over the last few years.

“The circumstances at quarterback are relative to everybody around you, so it takes protection, it takes a good run game, it takes wide receivers that you’ve got some chemistry with. I’m not sure that this fall’s body of work for those guys is really fair, based off the circumstances that those guys were put in during fall camp and summer and without spring ball. I think all of those guys have lots of talent, they work hard every single day, and as long as they continue to do that, they’re going to develop and they’ll have a chance to be good players one day.” Jeremy Pruitt

However, much larger issues are at hand then the Vols’ quarterback development, like winning football games. The Vols record so far is 2-4.

