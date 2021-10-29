KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Since taking over the starting quarterback job during the Pitt game for the Volunteers, Hendon Hooker has been among the best QBs in all of college football. Don’t believe it? Check the numbers.

He’s currently ranked third in the country in passing efficiency ahead of Heisman hopefuls Kenny Pickett (Pitt) and Bryce Young (Alabama). He’s 17th in completion percentage ahead of Matt Corral (Ole Miss) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State) who are also Heisman hopefuls.

Hooker is ranked 13th in the country in passing touchdowns despite playing in only six and a half games. Some of the success goes to coach Josh Heupel‘s offense, but make no mistake Hooker has earned his fair share of the credit. As a competitor though, he isn’t satisfied, he says he still has several things to work on.

“Really, just minor details. I’ve been focusing a lot on my leadership and keeping guys in the game and keeping them coming full throttle throughout the game, no matter the situation if we’re up or down. We just keep pushing and chopping at the wood to just improve the offense and continue to move down the field with quickness and efficiency.” Vols QB Hendon Hooker

The team is enjoying the bye week and getting some well-deserved rest. They’re back in action in Lexington for a primetime matchup with the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 6.