KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hendon Hooker is entering his second season as the starting quarterback at Tennessee after leading the Volunteers to a bowl appearance and a national top-ten finish in scoring offense.

Expectations are through the roof for the super senior who was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in college football last season. Hooker passed for 2,945 yards with 31 touchdowns and only three interceptions in 2021.

Hooker has been tabbed a dark horse for the Heisman Trophy, was voted to the 2nd team preseason SEC team, and is on the watch list for the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien Award watch lists.

Those personal accolades are good, but for Hooker to have a successful season, the Vols have to have a successful season.

“For Hendon, and I’ve said this to him, this year is not about stats, touchdowns—interceptions matter—or yards,” said Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel on the first day of fall practice. “It’s about wins, so managing all of those expectations and just focusing on doing your job at the highest level is the most important thing for him.”