KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker took the Southeastern Conference by storm last season after taking over the starting job in the second game of the year.

In 13 games he completed 67.99% of his passes with 31 touchdowns and only three interceptions. With that success, comes expectations, Hooker is a dark horse pick for the Heisman Trophy this season, and he’s putting in the work to get there.

“Last year, in year one, it was a lot about, how do I call the plays?” said quarterback coach Joey Halzle. “Where do my eyes go? Now he’s grown to the next step of seeing the second and third reads.”

Hooker has learned the intricacies of playing the quarterback position and it’s showing so far during the spring practices.

“He knows what the defensive structure is, what their rules are and how to manipulate that, and how to play the game with the other side of the ball and get the result that he wants,” Halzle said. “He’s made a huge jump in the offseason of defensive understanding and it’s really showing on the field right now.”

Hooker has taken on a leadership role in the quarterback room and came to camp ready to work, especially in the classroom.

“He’s up there in our office all the time,” Halzle said. “He’s completely rededicated himself to it. He is going right back from the jump and wants to get better.”