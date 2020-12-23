Vols QB J.T. Shrout enters NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee quarterback JT Shrout (12) watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 38-13. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – J.T. Shrout said his focus was not set on the transfer portal after the Vols loss to Florida in early December.

With the season over and the spring semester just weeks away, his focus has shifted and Shrout announced Wednesday he has decided to explore his options outside of rocky top for the remainder of his eligibiilty.

It’s been a rocky redshirt-sophomore season for Shrout. He entered the year as the back-up to Jarrett Guarantano but was left off the travel roster entirely for the Arkansas game after throwing an interception against Kentucky.

Shrout would again be bumped this time up to QB-1b when Harrison Bailey made his first career start against the Gators with Shrout splitting reps with the true freshman.

The California-native passed for 90+ yards and at least one touchdown in each of the Vols’ final three games of the season.

Shrout is the second Tennessee quarterback to enter the transfer portal since the season has ended. Redshirt senior Jarrett Guarantano did so after Saturday’s loss to Texas A&M.

Three other Tennessee players have announced this month they are exploring their options outside of Tennessee, wide receiver Brandon Johnson as well as tight ends Jordan Allen and Austin Pope.