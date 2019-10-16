Vols QB Maurer ‘game time decision’ against Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee freshman quarterback Brian Maurer will be a “game time decision” on Saturday against No. 1 Alabama.

UT coach Jeremy Pruitt said Maurer was able to take repetitions in practice according to concussion protocols but it remains to be seen if he will be able to play against the Crimson Tide.

Maurer took a tough hit last Saturday against Mississippi State on a running play inside the 20-yard line.

“I think if a guy has instincts as a runner it comes naturally to him,” Pruitt said of Maurer during his Wednesday news conference. “I’m sure the speed of the game is different. He probably thought that he was going to make that guy miss … and (instead) turned him upside down.”

Maurer left the game against the Bulldogs early, finishing 4 of 7 passing for 61 yards and two interceptions in less than two quarters of play. He also ran three times for 41 yards.

“He’s made some really nice plays … but he’s got to take care of the football,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt emphasized that the offense had to have ball security, create offensive plays and score when they reached the end zone if they want the desired result against the No. 1 team in the country.

“There’s not a whole lot we can do about them,” he said. “The thing we need to focus on is us and that’s to continue to improve as a football team.

“If you think you’re a good football player, or think you’re a good football player, or good football team, this is an opportunity to prove it.”

The Vols and Crimson Tide will renew their rivalry for the 102nd time at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, on ESPN. Alabama has won the last 12 meetings between the two schools and leads the all-time series 56-38-7.

The two teams have played every year since 1928, except for 1943 during WWII.