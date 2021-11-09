KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has been named a semifinalist for the Davy O’Brien National Quarterback Award, which awards the top QB in the nation.

Hooker is one of 20 semifinalists for the award. He’s also the first UT signal-caller to be named a semifinalist for the award since Erik Ainge in 2006. Legendary VFL Peyton Manning is the only Vols quarterback to win the award in 1997.

So far, Hooker has led the Vols to a Top 25 offense nationally in points per game (15th, 38.2), total offense (21st, 457.7 yards per game) and rushing offense (18th, 217.1 ypg). He’s fourth-best in the FBS in QB passer efficiency rating, completing over 69.4% of his passes, throwing for 1,894 yards, 21 touchdown passes with only two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 458 yards and four touchdowns.

VOLunteer your vote, Tennessee 🧡!



Vote for @henhook2 of @Vol_Football to be a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award by liking this post. The top 5 vote getters on Twitter, Instagram & Facebook will receive bonus committee votes each week. #DaveyQBs @Vol_Sports pic.twitter.com/gF7iJUHboU — Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (@daveyobrien) November 9, 2021