KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker met with the media Thursday to preview Saturday’s spring scrimmage.

Hooker took over the starting quarterback position after the second game of the season. The Vols went 7-6. Hooker completed 67.9% of his passes for 2,945 yards with 31 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions in 2021.