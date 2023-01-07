KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol basketball destroyed the Gamecocks in Columbia, rolling to a 85-42 victory.

The win marked Tennessee’s first 3-0 start to SEC play since 2018-’19.

Olivier Nkamhoua led the team with a season-high 21 points, his 10 rebounds were good for the senior’s first double-double of the year.

Nkamhoua has yet to miss a shot in 2023, connecting on all 10 buckets against the Gamecocks and going 5-of-5 on field goals against Mississippi State last Tuesday.

Tennessee saw four players score in the double figures, Santiago Vescovi, Jonas Aidoo and Josiah-Jordan James joining Nkamhoua’s effort.

With shots falling and a strong defensive effort, Tennessee rode a lead through the entire matchup to claim the victory.