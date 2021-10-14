KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans has scored in every single game he’s played in so far for the Vols. In order for UT to pull the upset against No. 13 Ole Miss, the Vols will likely need some help from their star running back.

The junior college transfer has been a bit banged up over the past few weeks, but it hasn’t stopped him from putting up numbers. Evans has rushed for more than 100 yards in three games this season. He’s now the 13th Volunteer to rush for 100 more yards against South Carolina.

Evans currently ranks fifth in the SEC in rushing yards with 486. As a team Tennessee is second in the conference in total offense averaging 474 yards a game, including more than 250 yards on the ground. Only Florida and Ole Miss average more rushing yards a game among Southeastern Conference teams. Coach Josh Heupel sees the development in Evans, and he sees that the future is even brighter.

“His growth inside of what we’re doing offensively and understanding of what we’re doing; the physical attributes were all there,” Heupel said. “He’s really grown physically just from when I got here in late January or early February to continue to develop his body the way that you need to come from a junior college. He’s got a high, high ceiling. We need him to be productive.”

Heupel added that Evans has been able to get work this week in practice, but a decision on his availability will come on Friday.