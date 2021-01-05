Vols RB Ty Chandler enters NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee running back Ty Chandler (8) runs for yardage in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee senior running back Ty Chandler has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.



The move was first reported by 247 Sports and was confirmed to 6 News by a UT spokesperson.

The Nashville native led the Vols in rushing yards in 2019 with 655 yards and in 2018 with 630 yards. During his senior season (2020) Chandler saw fewer touches getting 100 carries resulting in 456 yards and four touchdowns, serving as the second option behind sophomore Eric Gray.



Chandler posted 2,046 rushing yards during his four seasons on Rocky Top, which ranks 17th in program history, and ranks fifth in UT history in all-purpose yards with 3,245.

The Vols signed three running backs during the early signing period including The No. 1-rated junior college running back (per the 247Sports Composite) Tiyon Evans.