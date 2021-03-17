Vols ready to ‘get out,’ take on Oregon State

INDIANAPOLIS (WATE) — The Vols are ready to play.

The No. 5 seed Tennessee men’s basketball team will take on No. 12 Oregon State at 4 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast on TNT.

Coach Rick Barnes said his team has been kept in their room since arriving Sunday. They were going to be allowed to walk outside for the first time since getting to Indianapolis on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are definitely in the NCAA bubble,” Barnes said. “It’s been tough.”

“Once we went over Sunday they wanted to get in the gym. Normally we wouldn’t have done that. They want to get out. … I don’t think there’s is any question that every team in here wishes we were playing tomorrow.”

Tennessee will be looking to turn up the pace against the Beavers, winners of the Pac 12 Tournament. Oregon State beat NCAA First Four team UCLA, in-state rival Oregon, and No. 5-seed Colorado in three days to earn the first tournament title for the school.

“They’re a really hot team, really well-balanced team,” guard Josiah Jordan-James said of Oregon State. “They have role players and the guys know their roles and we have to key in on them. It’s going to be a high-level game and I’m looking forward to it.”

After committing 19 turnovers in the SEC Tournament semifinal against champion Alabama, Barnes said they can’t continue that trend and expect to make an NCAA run.

“There’s no doubt as a team we like to get out and go,” he said. “We need to do a better job in open court situations.”

“We have to cut down our turnovers, it’s simple. Sometimes we put ourselves into situations where we try to do to much. … We’ve got to do a much better job of protecting the ball.”

Fulkerson update

Barnes also gave a short update on senior John Fulkerson. The 6-foot-9 forward from Kingsport continues to be “day-to-day.”

“We’re in his corner, he’s our guy, he’s our leader,” James said. “We have his back at all times and are happy he’s with us on this trip.”

Down time

Jordan-James said he and his teammates have been playing video games, watching Netflix, and completing schoolwork to bide their time between practice and games. James said he started watching “Naruto” since some of his teammates are fans. He also said he just finished up “Queen of the South.”

James said he’s also been doing yoga. The Vols guard is also doing a live yoga event at 6 p.m.