KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols running back Jaylen Wright has decided to declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Wright shared the news on Twitter, writing “Under the leadership of Coach Heupel and the Tennessee coaching staff, I have experienced exponential growth both on and off the field. I am appreciative of the trust placed in me to carry forward the vision and for the invaluable knowledge imparted, applicable not only to the game but also in life.”

He closed the statement with “I am pleased to inform you that my family and I have decided that the next phase of my football career will be to declare for the NFL draft.”

Wright recently earned all-SEC honors for his play during the regular season. This fall he racked up more than 1,000 rushing and averaged more than seven yards per attempt.