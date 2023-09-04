KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – While the headline going into Tennessee’s opener against Virginia was Joe Milton’s debut as the number one quarterback, the postgame story was all about the Vols’ running backs.

“We’re the best running back group in the nation,” Jaylen Wright said after Tennessee’s 49-13 opening game win. The three headed monster of Jabari Small, Dylan Sampson and Wright made a solid case for that title against the Cavaliers.

Wright led the Vols with 115 rushing yards on 12 carries, Small averaged 5.2 yards per carry and Sampson scored a career-high four touchdowns.

“Very selfless group,” said Head Coach Josh Heupel. “They want to be successful individually, but I don’t think there’s anybody more happy about the success of the guy that’s on the field than the guys that are on the sideline during the moment of that success. And at the end of the day, that group understands that the strength of the position can’t be one guy. They pull hard for each other. They’re great competitors on the practice field. They push each other in the meeting room, and I think like all of our position groups, they care about the people inside that room.”

Despite the strong performance from the running backs, Heupel said the game ball went to BYU transfer Keenan Pili. The linebacker finished the afternoon with four tackles.