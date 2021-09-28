Vols running backs finding success in Heupel’s offense

Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans (8) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) and tight end Hunter Salmon (89) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols are coming off one of its lowest ground yard games of the season against Florida, but coach Josh Heupel had some high praises for the running back room saying they played their best game of the season.

After the 2020 season, the Vols lost their prolific one-two punch running backs (Ty Chandler and Eric Gray), but quickly found replacements in Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small.

Through four games, the tandem has averaged a combined 134 rushing yards per game — along with five total touchdowns. Evans and Small also tallied over 100 rushing yards in the Vols season opener against Bowling Green — which could hold a similar tune on Saturday against Mizzou who has the worst run defense in the SEC and the second worse in FBS, only above Ohio, giving up over 250 rushing yards per game.

The two gave their early impressions of the Tigers, and Evans is excited to face their defense, “I feel like we’re going to have some fun most definitely,” Evans said. “We’re going to open up this offense and show what we can really do, we just cleaned up our first SEC game and hoping to come out this week, evaluate everything, do our job, and come with the dub.”

Small said, “They’re a physical team, they want to stop the run. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”