Vols scrimmage in rain, prepare for potential adverse weather in fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Vols wrapped up their final preseason scrimmage of fall camp Tuesday morning in the rain. The team hopes the scrimmage helps prepare them for possible soggy Saturdays at Neyland Stadium this season.

Coach Josh Heupel said he was pleased with how the team performed in a game day setting and handled playing in tough conditions in their second scrimmage in six days.

“Game day, you wake up no matter what the weather report has said throughout the course of the week,” Heupel said. “You’ve got to play in the elements that you’ve got. We will play in a rain game, so your mindset offense, defense, special teams has to be that this is the right weather for us to go out and execute.

“It has no bearing on who we are and what we do and how we do it. I thought we functioned at a pretty high level so it was good work back and forth all phases of game, offense-defense, throughout the course of the day a lot of really good things we saw out there.”

Heupel added that three quarterbacks, Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Harrison Bailey, remain in contention for the starting job. The first-year coach of the Vols said they all handled the rainy conditions well and were able to throw the ball effectively and efficiently.

No update was given on the Vols fourth scholarship quarterback Brian Maurer.