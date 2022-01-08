BATON ROUGE, La. (WATE) — The Vols trailed by as much as 20 in the second half. Tennessee pulled within five but just couldn’t get it closer falling 79-67.

Tennessee started the game by unleashing a barrage of 3-point attempts. The Vols started the game two-for-three but missed their next six attempts.

The Tigers went on a 15-4 run in the middle of the first half to jump ahead 24-15. The Tigers kept it around nine for the rest of the half. Kennedy Chandler dropped in a floater to make it 42-35 at the break.

The Vols couldn’t stop LSU. The Tigers shot 53.3% from the field in the first half. Tennessee was 40.9% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc in the first half.

Kennedy Chandler led the Vols in the first with 14 points. Brandon Murray and Xavier Pinson both had nine first-half points for LSU.

The Tigers came out punching in the second half. LSU went on a 20-7 run out of the break and led by 20.

The Vols chipped at the lead for the rest of the half. UT trimmed it down to five with three minutes left in the game. That’s as close as it would get. LSU ended the game on an 8-1 run to win 79-67.

Chandler led the Vols in scoring with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists. Santiago Vescovi chipped in 14 with five rebounds and three assists. Uros Plavsic tallied 12 points with seven rebounds.

Tari Eason put on a show for LSU scoring 24 points and grabbing 12 boards. Darius Days poured in 15 points with eight rebounds. Brandon Murray finished with 13 points.

The Vols shot 38.8% from the field, 25% from distance and 62.2% from the charity stripe. UT racked up 15 turnovers. LSU finished 47.4% from the field, 44.4% from three and 63% from the free-throw line. The Tigers had 16 turnovers.

NEXT UP: The Vols return home to host South Carolina on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.