Vols selected in 2021 NBA Draft

Tennessee’s Keon Johnson plays against Alabama during the NCAA college basketball Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Shelbyville native Keon Johnson is the first Tennessee Volunteer off of the board in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Keon Johnson-New York Knicks (1st round, pick 21)

In his lone season in orange and white, Johnson averaged 11.3 points per game and 12.1 points per game in conference play as the second-leading scorer for the Vols. Johnson played in all 27 games, making 17 starts as a freshman. A member of the SEC All-Freshman Team Johnson led the team in field goals attempted and made, shooting .449 overall and improved his accuracy in SEC play. The 6′ 5″ versatile guard led the team in scoring six times last season including scoring a career-high 27 points against Kentucky in the Vols’ 82-71 victory at Rupp Arena. A physical defender, Johnson led Tennessee in both charges (11) and floor burns/diving efforts (14).

Johnson was then traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Woj provides Clarity on the #Vols Keon Johnson draft deal, he will be heading to the Clippers via the Knicks https://t.co/Zx1ckRNOl9 — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) July 30, 2021

This article will be updated as the draft continues on ABC.