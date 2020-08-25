Vols lineman Trey Smith named to AP preseason All-American team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Senior offensive lineman Trey Smith has been named to the Associated Press preseason All-American team.

The Vols 6-foot-6, 330-pound guard has landed himself accolades in the double-digits in his three years with Tennessee. Smith is also on the Outland Trophy and Wuerffel Trophy preseason watch list.

On Jan. 9, Smith announced he would return to play his senior year with the Vols instead of entering into the NFL Draft.

The senior from Jackson has started almost every game since arriving to Knoxville in 2017. He’s been considered one of the top NFL offensive lineman prospects regardless of his health issues involving blood clots in his lungs during his sophomore year.

Trey Smith awards, honors

2020 Preseason First-Team All-American (Athlon, Sporting News, Phil Steele)

2020 Preseason Second-Team All-American (Walter Camp)

2020 Preseason All-SEC First Team (Athlon, College Football News, Phil Steele)

2020 Fritz Pollard Trophy Winner

2020 Tennessee Sports HOF Co-Amateur Athlete of the Year

2020 Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award Winner

2019 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Winner

2019 All-SEC First Team (AP & Coaches)

2019 All-SEC Second Team (PFF)

2019 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week (10/14/19)

PFF College SEC Offensive Team of the Week (10/14/19)

2018 SEC Community Service Team

2017-18 VOLeaders Academy

2017 Freshman All-American (FWAA, 247Sports)

2017 All-SEC Second Team (Coaches, Phil Steele)

2017 Freshman All-SEC (Coaches)

Full AP preseason All-American team

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.

Running backs — Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State; Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.

Tackles — x-Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.

Guards — x-Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State; Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee.

Center — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.

Tight end — x-Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State.

Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, junior, LSU; DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama.

All-purpose player — y-Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue.

Kicker — x-Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa.

DEFENSE

Ends — x-Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon; y-Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami.

Tackles — Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State; y-Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt.

Linebackers — y-Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State; x-Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU; x-Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties — Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia; Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse.

Punter — Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — x-Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State.

Running backs — Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis.

Tackles — Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas; x-Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin.

Guards — x-Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force; x-Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, Southern California.

Center — x-Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.

Tight end — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State.

Receivers — Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State; y-Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota.

All-purpose player — Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama.

Kicker — Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma.

Defense

Ends — Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest; Quincy Roche, senior, Miami.

Tackles — y-Jay Tufele, junior, Southern California; x-Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington.

Linebackers — Chazz Surratt senior, North Carolina; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri; x-Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern.

Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; y-Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech.

Safeties — x-Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon; Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU.

Punter — x-Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers.

(x-team not scheduled to play in the fall; y-opted out of season)

