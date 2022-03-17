INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WATE) — Tennessee had one of its best shooting performances in NCAA Tournament history as they cruised past Longwood 88-56.

The Vols (27-7) shot 60% (33 of 55) from the field and 58.3% (14 of 24) from the 3-point line against the Lancers (26-7). The previous NCAA records for Tennessee came against Long Beach State in 2007. That first-round game saw the Vols shoot 58. 9% from the floor and 51.9% on their way to a 121-86 win.

Santiago Vescovi, who drained a career-high six 3-pointers on Thursday, led the team with 18 points. Josiah-Jordan James had 17 points to go with five assists and four steals. John Fulkerson scored 15 points and Kenedy Chandler contributed 13.

After a slow start by both teams, Fulkerson entered the game and quickly scored 8 of Tennessee’s early 12 points to give the Vols a 12-7 lead. The Lancers answered as Jesper Granlund made a jump shot cut theleast to 14-12 at the 13:13 mark.

But the Vols blew the game wide open stringing together a 9-0 run to pull ahead 29-17 and never looked back. The Vols outscored the Lancers, 22-10 in the last five minutes of the first half.

Nine different players scored for the Vols. The team also dished out 29 assists on 33 made baskets.

Tennessee will face No. 11 seed Michigan Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.