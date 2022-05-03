KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Vols blasted five home runs against Alabama A&M on Tuesday night to win their 41st game of the year 14-1. The five dingers put their season total 108, which is a new program record.

Tennessee put the first runs on the board courtesy of a Jordan Beck bomb. His 12th of the season was a three-run shot.

Ethan Payne and Kyle Booker both went deep for the first time this season. Blake Burke and Logan Steenstra also took balls over the wall.

The Vols racked up 12 hits and 11 walks. Beck led the team with four RBI. Booker and Payne each drove two runs home.

Manager Tony Vitello was busy changing pitchers. Zander Sechrist was given the start. After 1.1 innings of one hit ball, Vitello handed the ball to Chase Dollander, who returned from his elbow injury for the first time. Dollander was able to get two outs on nine pitches. Kirby Connell, Gavin Brasosky, Hollis Fanning, Wyatt Evans, J.D. McCracken, Grant Cherry, Drew Patterson and Ethan Smith all saw action.

UP NEXT: The Vols return to SEC play to face Kentucky. First pitch is Thursday at 7 p.m. in Lexington.