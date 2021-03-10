Vols set sights on SEC Tourney title, tip set for 2:30 p.m. Friday

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes directs his players during an NCAA college basketball game against St. Joseph’s in Knoxville, Tenn., Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol Nation, we’re just two days away from tipoff for Tennessee basketball in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The last time Tennessee won the SEC Tourney: ESPN launched that year, it snowed in the Sahara Desert and Michael Jackson released his first solo album — that was 1979.

Rick Barnes and co. have had success in the tournament reaching the final in each of the last two that were completed – however falling short in the title game in 2018 and 2019.

Barnes says while the ultimate goal is to win the NCAA Tournament, any time you can win a championship is a big accomplishment.

“I think any time you can win a championship it means a lot. I really do I think it sets teams apart. People recognize champions. As time goes by, they’ll bring back champions.15 25 years later not To say championships aren’t important is not being truthful, because the fact is, everybody wants to win a championship.” Rick Barnes

Tennessee opens tournament play on Friday in the SEC quarterfinals as the No. 4 seed – tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m.