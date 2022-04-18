KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the fourth straight week, the Tennessee baseball team sits at the top of the national rankings. Baseball fever is at an all time high on Rocky Top.

With 11 home games remaining on the schedule, Tennessee fans have shattered the all time season attendance record at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The previous record was set in 1997 when 64,107 fans attended Tennessee baseball games. The record was set with 30 home games for an average of 2,137 fans per game.

Currently 105,952 fans have attended games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in 2022. So far the Vols have played 26 games at home and have averaged 4,075 fans per game.

Tennessee currently has a five game lead in the Southeastern Conference East Division standings meaning baseball fever is likely here to stay in Knoxville.