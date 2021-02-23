Vols signee, No. 1 point guard in the country named McDonald’s All-American

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols signee Kennedy Chandler, one of the top players in the class of 2021, has been named a McDonald’s All-American.

The 6-foot-1, No. 1-ranked point guard in the country, from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas, is one of 24 young men to be named to the 2021 McDonald’s All American Games.

Chandler could potentially join a Vols roster that already has two former McDonald’s All-Americans (Jaden Spring, Josiah-Jordan James), along with star freshman Keon Johnson and company.

That’s all depending if any of the Vols’ elite young talent decide to play another year in college rather than entering the NBA Draft.

Chandler becomes Tennessee basketball’s 10th McDonald’s All-American.