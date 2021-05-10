Vols spring sports complete busy weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee baseball, softball, and tennis teams all saw action during the weekend.

Tennessee baseball continues success with series sweep of Mizzou

On May 9, the Vols had their way with the Tigers with a 10-2 victory that completed the series sweep to add on to their already successful season.

The No. 4 Vols now sit atop of the SEC East with a 17-7 record and are tied for the top spot in the conference with No. 1 Arkansas, who they will face in their final home series of the regular season this upcoming weekend following a contest Tuesday with Tennessee Tech.

Tennessee softball loses series to Missouri in final regular season game

The Lady Vols fell to the Tigers on Sunday in the final game of the regular season, giving Mizzou the edge in the weekend series.

The Lady Vols enter the SEC Tournament as the No. 7 seed and will face No. 10-seed Texas A&M on Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Vols men’s tennis team advanced to second straight NCAA Round of 16

The No. 3 Tennessee men’s tennis team has found themselves in a familiar spot as they have advanced to the NCAA Round of 16 for the second straight season.

The team took care of Alabama A&M in the first round and Memphis in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The next time the No. 3-seed Vols take the court will be in Orlando, Florida, for the rest of the tournament, as they’re set to face No. 18 Arizona on May 17 in the Super Regional round.

Tennessee women’s golf prepare for postseason

Although the Lady Vols golf team didn’t see any action during the weekend, they’re preparing for postseason play in the Louisville Regional this week.

Here is the Lady Vols field for regional play: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 8 Florida State, No. 9 Auburn, No. 16 Texas, No. 17 Arkansas, No. 23 Texas Tech, No. 25 UCLA, No. 32 Michigan State, No. 34 UCF, No. 39 Tennessee, No. 41 North Florida, No. 48 Louisville, No. 51 Texas-San Antonio, No. 56 Mercer, No. 58 College of Charleston, No. 96 Xavier, No. 118 James Madison, No. 197 Fairleigh Dickinson.

The first round is set to tee off at 8:50 a.m. May 10.

Highly-touted linebacker transfers out of football program

The Tennessee football team has seen a smorgasbord of headlines in 2021, and that sentiment is no different this weekend as highly-touted linebacker Henry To’o To’o announced he will be transferring to the University of Alabama.